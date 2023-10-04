PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women won a seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night.

The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge Brazil and France.

The U.S. team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying.

The U.S. women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men and made Biles the most decorated female gymnast in history.

Biles now has 26 world championship medals, 20 of them gold, to go with her seven Olympic medals, including the 2016 Olympic title. Her 33 combined medals at the sport’s two biggest events are one more than what Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union achieved.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries reported in major Concord apartment fire
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree

Latest News

According to Crimemapping, there have been at least six incidents near the parking lot within...
New rules enforced at Uptown parking lot after residents share crime concerns
The crash happened on the southbound side near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte causing backups
Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents North Carolina's 10th congressional district, is the...
NC Rep. Patrick McHenry is the leader of the House, at least for now
Red Cross helping families displaced by Concord apartment fire
Red Cross helping families displaced by Concord apartment fire
A $200 cash prize is available for whoever can capture the best wildlife photo in North Carolina.
NC Wildlife Commission putting on annual photography competition, cash prizes available