Union County Public Schools implements new safety protocols for events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After a number of safety incidents at athletic events around Union County, Union County Public Schools has put new protocols in place for games and ticketed events.

Effective Oct. 6, UCPS said it will implement the following protocols:

Only clear bags, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ will be allowed in events/games. Medical and baby bags are subject to search.

Middle and elementary students must by accompanied by an adult (21 years or older) to attend events or games.

All ticket sales will end at the beginning of halftime or at the mid-point of an event.

Less than a week ago, a fight broke out at the concession stand at a football game featuring Forest Hills High School and Monroe High School. The game was called off with five minutes left in the third quarter with Monroe being declared the winner.

Union County Public Schools has experienced a number of safety incidents at athletic events around the county. Effective, Oct. 6, UCPS will implement the following protocols: Posted by Union County Public Schools on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

