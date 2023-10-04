PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Toddler in backseat of stolen vehicle rescued after crash; driver killed

The incident happened earlier this morning in the area of Windsor Avenue.
By Rob Polansky, Ayah Galal and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 17-month-old child who was in the backseat of a vehicle when it was stolen is safe after a crash that killed the driver, police said Wednesday.

Windsor police said the crash happened when the vehicle slammed into a tree in the area of Windsor Avenue and Island Street. It was stolen from the St. Gabriel School around 9 a.m. local time

A short time after the theft, a bank robbery was reported at the Windsor Federal Savings Bank.

“Further investigation revealed that the deceased operator stole the unattended vehicle from in front of St. Gabriel’s school, stopped at the Windsor Federal Savings Bank on Broad Street, entered and robbed the bank, then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and was involved in the single vehicle car accident with the child still inside the stolen vehicle,” said Lt. Nicholas Dally, with Windsor police.

At the crash scene, police said the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

“The child that was in the backseat of the vehicle was awake and responsive at the scene,” Dally said. “The mother was brought to the scene and accompanied the child to Connecticut Children’s for evaluation and treatment.”

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, and the incidents remain under investigation.

One neighbor described what she heard when the vehicle crashed.

“I thought it was trees because I heard they were cutting trees,” said Shavon Dodd, an eyewitness. “So, I looked outside. I didn’t see nothing. I heard police officers coming around and around.”

