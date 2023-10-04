Suspect charged with Charlotte man’s January murder in Nashville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Charlotte man in Nashville earlier this year has been arrested, authorities said.

Jordan Christopher Thompson, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide in the Jan. 28 murder of 30-year-old Jamal Moore, Metropolitan Nashville Police said.

The body of Moore, who split his time between North Carolina and Nashville, was found in a grassy area in east Nashville, across the street from a condo he owned, according to law enforcement.

Friends and loved ones of Jamal Moore gathered at Romare Bearden Park in his memory after he was stabbed to death last month.

Related: ‘His light can’t be dulled’: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore

Investigators said he had been stabbed and run over by a vehicle. Moore’s car was found a short time later abandoned at a self-storage facility.

The investigation determined that Moore met Thompson through a social networking app the day before the killing, Nashville Police said.

Both Moore and Thompson allegedly met in person at Cleveland Park and traveled in the victim’s car to Cherokee Avenue in east Nashville, where he was killed, according to law enforcement.

Police said that Thompson is being held without bond pending a hearing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.