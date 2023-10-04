PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Suspect charged with Charlotte man’s January murder in Nashville

Police said that Thompson is being held without bond pending a hearing.
Jordan Thompson was arrested more than eight months after Jamal Moore's murder.
Jordan Thompson was arrested more than eight months after Jamal Moore's murder.(Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Charlotte man in Nashville earlier this year has been arrested, authorities said.

Jordan Christopher Thompson, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide in the Jan. 28 murder of 30-year-old Jamal Moore, Metropolitan Nashville Police said.

The body of Moore, who split his time between North Carolina and Nashville, was found in a grassy area in east Nashville, across the street from a condo he owned, according to law enforcement.

Friends and loved ones of Jamal Moore gathered at Romare Bearden Park in his memory after he was stabbed to death last month.

Related: ‘His light can’t be dulled’: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore

Investigators said he had been stabbed and run over by a vehicle. Moore’s car was found a short time later abandoned at a self-storage facility.

The investigation determined that Moore met Thompson through a social networking app the day before the killing, Nashville Police said.

Both Moore and Thompson allegedly met in person at Cleveland Park and traveled in the victim’s car to Cherokee Avenue in east Nashville, where he was killed, according to law enforcement.

Police said that Thompson is being held without bond pending a hearing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries reported in major Concord apartment fire
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Concerns on York firefighter staffing raised after deadly weekend fire
Concerns on York firefighter staffing raised after deadly weekend fire
People raise concerns about staffing levels within City of York Fire Department
Concerns on York firefighter staffing raised after deadly weekend fire
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy
Jeffrey Allen Nunn was charged and then jailed under a bond of $10,000.
Registered sex offender arrested, accused of being in public park in Salisbury