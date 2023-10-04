PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday laid to rest one of their own.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday laid to rest one of their own.

SLED K-9 Rico was killed when he was deployed during a manhunt in Charleston County Thursday.

Rico died moments after he was deployed into a home during the search for suspect Ernest Burbage III, SLED Chief Mark Keel said during a news conference.

Rico was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who had been with the agency just over a year, he said. But in that short year, he made an impression, serving as part of SLED’s SWAT team and Canine Tracking Team.

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family. K9 Rico was killed in action on Thursday, September 28, 2023, during the search and apprehension of a man wanted for shooting a deputy in Charleston County.(SLED)

The memorial service for Rico will take place at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy located at 5400 Broad River Road in Columbia. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Instead of flowers, the agency asks that donations be made in K-9 Rico’s name to “The Foundation of Former Agents of SLED,” 541 Shadowood Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home where SLED’s SWAT team deployed a robot to search for him. Keel said after the robot had cleared as much of the home as it could, agents deployed K-9 Rico into the home. Keel said a gunshot was heard shortly after Rico’s deployment and he was killed.

Burbage then exited the home through a window and presented a firearm Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano described as a high-powered rifle at law enforcement officers that included SLED SWAT team members and Dorchester County deputies. Law enforcement opened fire, killing Burbage, Keel said.

Law enforcement agencies escort K-9 Rico from Charleston to a memorial service in Columbia....
Law enforcement agencies escort K-9 Rico from Charleston to a memorial service in Columbia. Rico was killed in the line of duty during a manhunt on Johns Island.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
SLED K-9 Rico was killed when he was deployed during a manhunt in Charleston County Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries reported in major Concord apartment fire
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree

Latest News

According to Crimemapping, there have been at least six incidents near the parking lot within...
New rules enforced at Uptown parking lot after residents share crime concerns
The crash happened on the southbound side near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte causing backups
Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents North Carolina's 10th congressional district, is the...
NC Rep. Patrick McHenry is the leader of the House, at least for now
A $200 cash prize is available for whoever can capture the best wildlife photo in North Carolina.
NC Wildlife Commission putting on annual photography competition, cash prizes available
The South County relief school in south Charlotte could soon have a permanent name after a...
Leaders asking for community’s help in naming new south Charlotte high school