Sailing camp for children with Autism coming to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A free sailing camp designed for children with autism is making its way to Charleston this weekend, and camp officials say sailing isn’t the only skill the camp teaches.

Spectrum Sailing Founder and CEO Scott Herman, said the self-confidence children glean from the camp can be life-altering.

“We create an environment where the kids really feel valued, feel welcomed and feel safe, and when we do that and let them learn something new and a new skill set in that safe space, it’s amazing what happens to their self-esteem,” Herman said.

The camp was born from Herman’s personal experience. He has a child with autism and struggled to find a sailing camp that had the right staff and resources for his son to attend.

“So, my wife and I decided that we should start our own,” He said.

The camp teaches sailing and maritime education for autistic children ages 10-17. Herman said they teach the same skills as a traditional sailing program, but their instruction methods differ.

For example, Herman said they use more stable sailing boats and focus on learning physically through doing.

“We’ll go out and practice in person, physically doing what we talked about,” He said.

They also have a higher adult-to-student ratio and offer neurodiversity training to volunteers.

For 11-year-old Greyson Winfield, finding a sport he enjoyed was a challenge, until he discovered sailing. Winfield said he enjoys sailing alongside Herman and making friends.

“I enjoy sailing because I am a water bug, I like to stay by the water and also be able to pretty much have a competition, that’s why I joined sailing,” Winfield said.

Winfield said although sailing isn’t always easy, he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s pretty hard to control where you’re going because one minute the wind could be pushing you left and the next minute you have to immediately go to the right or else you’ll hit the side of the coast,” Winfield said.

And, he has a message to children in the area who may be tentative about hitting the water.

“They should look to their dreams and try out sailing at least once, you never know who you’re going to meet or what you’re going to do,” Winfield said.

The camp runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is held at the College of Charleston Sailing Center in Mount Pleasant.

Herman said they are still accepting volunteers for the camp and registration for sailors is still open, but they are on a waitlist. He encourages anyone interested to apply because families often cancel at the last minute.

“Some of these kids have never walked on a dock and they’re very slow to get in and there’s anxiety,” Herman said, “And by the end of day three they’re zipping up their lifejacket, they’re grabbing me, ‘come on Mr. Scott, we have to go sailing!’”

