PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan-Salisbury Schools honor Principal and Beginning Teach of the Year

Hurley Elementary's Jennifer Brown, left, and Carson High's Lindsay Spalt, right, were honored...
Hurley Elementary's Jennifer Brown, left, and Carson High's Lindsay Spalt, right, were honored recently.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) announces the Principal of the Year and Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.

Principal of the Year - Jennifer Brown

Jennifer Brown, an educator with Rowan-Salisbury Schools since 2011, has been named the RSS 2023-2024 Principal of the Year. The announcement was made recently during a House Meeting celebration at Hurley Elementary School.

According to a press release, as the principal of Hurley, Brown introduced the House System, fostering inclusivity and a sense of community. This cultural shift has positively impacted the academic and holistic needs of her students.

From a technology facilitator to a middle grades’ teacher and assistant principal, Brown’s journey in education led her to her current role as principal of Hurley in the Spring of 2020.

Brown’s innovative approach to education includes creating a lab school with Teacher Associates and focusing on academic excellence. This focus, combined with community-building initiatives, has energized Hurley Elementary and is driving the discussion on rigor and student needs within the Hurley community. She is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders, from staff to students and the community, feel included and valued in the education process.

“When you enter Hurley Elementary, there is an obvious feeling of excitement for learning and the leadership of Ms. Brown has been integral to the success of her staff in meeting her students’ needs and making them feel empowered and loved,” Dr. Kelly W. Withers, RSS Superintendent said.

Beginning Teacher of the Year - Lindsay Spalt

Lindsay Spalt, an English Language Learners (ELL) teacher at Carson High School, has been selected as the RSS 2023-2024 Beginning Teacher of the Year. Spalt was recognized at an impromptu assembly in the atrium at Carson HS recently.

Spalt’s innovative teaching practices and commitment to creating an inclusive classroom environment have made a profound impact on ELL at Carson. She excels in engaging students and adapting her teaching methods to meet their diverse needs.

Spalt holds an undergraduate degree in English Creative Writing from Ohio University and has utilized her background to create an inclusive, positive classroom environment that bridges cultural barriers for ELL students at Carson. She is known for engaging students in impactful and varied activities that lead to success in reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

One of Spalt’s key strengths is her willingness to adapt her teaching methods to meet the diverse needs of her students. Under Spalt’s guidance, the ESL program at JCHS exceeded growth expectations last year.

“It’s always fulfilling to see the passion and energy in young teachers who are invested in changing the lives of students. Ms. Spalt’s investment in her first year was truly inspiring, and we have high hopes for her continued success in the Rowan-Salisbury School System,” Dr. Withers said.

The Rowan-Salisbury School District celebrates these two outstanding educators who inspire excellence and inclusivity in education.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree
Roderick Xavier Crawford, 41, was charged on September 28.
Man convicted in 2009 murder in Union Co. now charged with having gun in Rowan Co.

Latest News

The South County relief school in south Charlotte could soon have a permanent name after a...
Leaders asking for community’s help in naming new south Charlotte high school
In October, 92 acres of land were transferred to NCWRC in Montgomery County, near Troy, NC.
Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) transfers outstanding resource water to NC Wildlife Resources Commission
The pickleball court in Sheffield Park replaced a full-court basketball court.
County leaders to hold meeting regarding east Charlotte basketball court controversy
The new headquarters will be the first standalone administration building for Cabarrus EMS.
Cabarrus County EMS unveiling new headquarters; launching 50-year celebration