Registered sex offender arrested, accused of being in public park in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is again behind bars after the GPS on his ankle monitor alerted law enforcement that he was in a public park in Salisbury.

Jeffrey Allen Nunn, 50, was arrested on Wednesday, charged as a sex offender on a premises where children are present. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to the report, Nunn’s GPS on his ankle monitor showed that he was at the Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury on two separate occasions, August 27 and September 2.

This is the second time officials say Nunn was arrested due to the GPS alerting law enforcement to his presence near children.

In September 2016, Nunn was charged after deputies determined that he was not living where he claimed to be staying, and was living in a house near a children’s daycare.

Nunn was outfitted with ankle monitor that keep track of his movements, ad again in that case investigators say they were able to use that information to determine that Nunn spent the nights of September 9 - 13, 2021, at an address on Kirk Street in China Grove. The address is near an active children’s daycare facility.

In 2015, Nunn was arrested on a Cabarrus County felony by the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn was charged with failing to notify of an address change by a registered sex offender, after he moved from Kannapolis in June 2015 without advising the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Nunn is a registered sex offender due to a 2006 conviction in Rowan County for four counts of 2nd Degree rape and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.