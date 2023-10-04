PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Property revaluations to happen every 4 years in Mecklenburg Co.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County commissioners agreed Tuesday night to change how often property evaluations are made.

In a unanimous vote, Mecklenburg County leaders voted to change the eight-year cycle to now only four years.

This means every four years, you will have a property evaluation.

Mecklenburg County was the third fastest-growing market in the country, which has led to significant increases in property values that came earlier this year.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

