Property revaluations to happen every 4 years in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County commissioners agreed Tuesday night to change how often property evaluations are made.

In a unanimous vote, Mecklenburg County leaders voted to change the eight-year cycle to now only four years.

This means every four years, you will have a property evaluation.

Mecklenburg County was the third fastest-growing market in the country, which has led to significant increases in property values that came earlier this year.

