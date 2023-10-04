PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Piedmont Players to present musical Rent

Popular production will run on dates between October 13 and October 29

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Kitty Beard, Dakotah Chelgren, Corina Childs, Nick Culp, Brayden Daugherty, Lamar Davis, Iris DeWitt, Caroline Forrester, Kayla Harper, Daniel Keith, Peter Liuzzo, Vanessa Robinson, Kaeleb Stilwell, Wendy Weant, & AJ White.(Piedmont Players/Tim Coffey)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The popular musical Rent is coming to the stage, presented by the Piedmont Players.

Rent tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of the bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Featuring the songs Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me, I’ll Cover You, and Out Tonight, every moment of this show is filled with emotion and all the feels. Directed by award-winning director, Bradley Moore, Piedmont Players production of Rent is not to be missed.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996. On Broadway, Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production closed on September 7, 2008, after 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

Due to adult themes and language, this production is rated R.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Kitty Beard, Dakotah Chelgren, Corina Childs, Nick Culp, Brayden Daugherty, Lamar Davis, Iris DeWitt, Caroline Forrester, Kayla Harper, Daniel Keith, Peter Liuzzo, Vanessa Robinson, Kaeleb Stilwell, Wendy Weant, & AJ White.

For those that can’t keep the music inside them, there will be a special sing-along performance of Rent on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. At this performance, the audience can sing at the top of their lungs with the cast as they perform the show on stage.

John Basinger is the Producing Partner for this production.

Rent will be presented on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 15 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Rent will be presented at the Meroney Theater 213 S Main Street Salisbury, NC.

Tickets are $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

