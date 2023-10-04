New rules enforced at Uptown parking lot after residents share crime concerns

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The Preferred Parking lot on North Brevard Street in Charlotte has seen its share of crime.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many living near North Caldwell and Sixth streets, the outside nightlife and noise keep them awake.

“I’ve personally been up between midnight and 2 a.m. with the mayhem and the noise of the engine gunning and the doughnuts in the lot,” Jerry Hicks, with the Courtside Condominiums Owners’ Association Inc., said.

Back in June, Hicks shared his concerns for the safety of himself and his neighbors after several instances of crime stemmed from a nearby Public Preferred Parking lot at 300 North Brevard Street in uptown Charlotte.

Janine Davis, who has lived in the area since 2006, said she has noticed a negative crime trend as well.

“It just seems like it’s a little bit out of control, and I say that because I’m all about clubs and lounges and having a good experience, but not at my home,” she said.

Hicks and Davis said they have witnessed a spike in crime, mostly occurring in the parking lot near the condo.

WBTV has covered multiple shootings and cases of assaults there in 2023 alone.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from Preferred Parking said the company is working closely with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to reduce the loitering and crime in the lot.

Preferred Parking has now posted warning signs of ‘No Trespassing’ and Towing enforced daily from 12-4:30 a.m. The parking company said the signs were posted on Sept. 1.

Hicks and Davis said they are pleased with the signs, but believe it will take time to see if they help turn things around.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, but my first question would be who is going to enforce that?” Davis asked. “I mean it sounds great in theory, but in actuality who’s enforcing it?”

“I do think the opportunity for enforcement is there and I think it will help, and I’m very appreciative to both the police and to Preferred Parking for making these steps,” Hicks said.

According to Crimemapping, there have been at least six incidents near the parking lot within the last month, ranging from disturbing the peace, assault and theft.

