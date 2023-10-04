PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mental Illness Awareness Week addresses hidden anguish

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness every year.
A family trying to make sense of the senseless is hoping to open the door to talking about mental health and providing help to those who need it.
By Shevaun Bryan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a local and nationwide issue, with pain that isn’t always obvious.

With the end of Suicide Prevention Month in September comes another noteworthy time aimed at discussing mental illness.

In 1990, Congress officially established the first full week of October as Mental Illness Awareness Week to open conversation about the growing crisis and bring attention to the resources in place to help those who may be struggling.

In 2022, 1,539 North Carolinians ages 10 and older died by suicide, making it the ninth leading cause of death in the state and the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 40, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In South Carolina, suicide also accounted for 797 deaths in the Palmetto State in 2021, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Oct. 5 is National Depression Screening Day, and Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day; two occasions encouraging people to check on themselves, and their loved ones, and raise awareness in an effort to end stigma, end discrimination and, most importantly, uplift those who need it.

NAMI offers the following warning signs of suicide:

  • Comments or thoughts about suicide
  • Increased alcohol and drug use
  • Aggressive behavior
  • Withdrawal from friends, family and community
  • Dramatic mood swings
  • Impulsive or reckless behavior

You are not alone: Call or text the 988 Lifeline for 24/7, confidential support

    • Spanish-speaking callers can:

