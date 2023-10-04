Mental Illness Awareness Week addresses hidden anguish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a local and nationwide issue, with pain that isn’t always obvious.

With the end of Suicide Prevention Month in September comes another noteworthy time aimed at discussing mental illness.

In 1990, Congress officially established the first full week of October as Mental Illness Awareness Week to open conversation about the growing crisis and bring attention to the resources in place to help those who may be struggling.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness every year.

In 2022, 1,539 North Carolinians ages 10 and older died by suicide, making it the ninth leading cause of death in the state and the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 40, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In South Carolina, suicide also accounted for 797 deaths in the Palmetto State in 2021, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Oct. 5 is National Depression Screening Day, and Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day; two occasions encouraging people to check on themselves, and their loved ones, and raise awareness in an effort to end stigma, end discrimination and, most importantly, uplift those who need it.

NAMI offers the following warning signs of suicide:

Comments or thoughts about suicide

Increased alcohol and drug use

Aggressive behavior

Withdrawal from friends, family and community

Dramatic mood swings

Impulsive or reckless behavior

You are not alone: Call or text the 988 Lifeline for 24/7, confidential support

Spanish-speaking callers can: call 988 and press option 2 text AYUDA to 988 988lineadevida.org



