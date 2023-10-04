PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

McDonald’s manager burned when angry customer slaps coffee out of her hand, police say

The man is facing charges after the manager suffered burns to her arm and face. (WPLG, MIAMI SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (WPLG) - A Florida man is facing charges after police say he got upset over the cost of his McDonald’s order and slapped a hot coffee out of the store manager’s hand, burning her.

Surveillance video shows the moments on Aug. 25 when police say a McDonald’s customer got upset with manager Stephanie Restuccia at the drive-thru window in Miami Springs. As the manager handed the man a hot coffee, he slapped it away and sped off.

Restuccia suffered burns to her arm and face.

“He starts insulting me, yelling at the guy in the back,” she said. “When I brought the coffee, he slapped it out of my hand, and it goes everywhere, all over me.”

The man, identified by police as 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo, was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed a felony case against him for battery Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed a felony case against 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo for battery. He is accused of...
Prosecutors filed a felony case against 64-year-old Elizar Ravelo for battery. He is accused of slapping a hot coffee out of a McDonald's manager’s hand, burning her.(Source: Miami-Dade Corrections, WPLG via CNN)

Manager Nayib Garcia says Ravelo is a regular at the McDonald’s location.

“He orders a sausage McMuffin with a round egg, separately, and he orders a senior coffee is what I was told,” Garcia said.

Police say Ravelo told them in an interview he wasn’t happy with his service ahead of the incident. The police report says he got upset over “the amount he was being charged.”

Garcia says his employees told him the suspect’s issue was “over a penny.”

A judge set Ravelo’s bond at $5,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim, records show.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree
Roderick Xavier Crawford, 41, was charged on September 28.
Man convicted in 2009 murder in Union Co. now charged with having gun in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore
GRAPHIC: The 33-year-old Ellis, who was Black, died in police custody in March 2020. (KING,...
GRAPHIC: Trial begins for 3 police officers charged in Manuel Ellis' death
The man is facing charges after the manager suffered burns to her arm and face. (WPLG, MIAMI...
Man slaps hot coffee from McDonald's manager's hand, surveillance video shows
The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency
The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency