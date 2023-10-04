PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Leaders asking for community’s help in naming new south Charlotte high school

The relief school on North Community House Road is set to open for the 2024-25 academic year.
The South County relief school in south Charlotte could soon have a permanent name after a community survey was set up.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community leaders are asking for the public’s input in naming a new south Charlotte relief high school that is set to open during the 2024-25 academic year.

The new school, located on North Community House Road in the Ballantyne area, could pull in students from Ardrey Kell, Myers Park and South Meck high schools. According to CMS, a relief middle school could also be coming to the area within the next few years.

As the school nears completion, the South Charlotte Relief High School Naming Committee has set up a survey, allowing community members to aid in choosing a permanent name for it.

The survey includes 10 potential names, and prompts participants to grade them on a scale of 1-5, with five being the most favorable. Those wishing to complete the form can do so here.

The list of 10 names includes the following:

  1. Ballantyne Ridge High School
  2. Reginald Hawkins High School
  3. Creekside High School
  4. Queen City High School
  5. Toringdon High School
  6. Thaddeus Tate High School
  7. Big Rock High School
  8. Liberty High School
  9. Trailview High School
  10. McAlpine Creek High School

On the survey form, the committee has provided its “rationale” for including each of the 10 potential school names.

More information on the relief school can be found here.

Related: Two CMS school board members vote against new school boundaries

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree
Roderick Xavier Crawford, 41, was charged on September 28.
Man convicted in 2009 murder in Union Co. now charged with having gun in Rowan Co.

Latest News

The South County relief school in south Charlotte could soon have a permanent name after a...
Leaders asking for community’s help in naming new south Charlotte high school
In October, 92 acres of land were transferred to NCWRC in Montgomery County, near Troy, NC.
Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) transfers outstanding resource water to NC Wildlife Resources Commission
The pickleball court in Sheffield Park replaced a full-court basketball court.
County leaders to hold meeting regarding east Charlotte basketball court controversy
The new headquarters will be the first standalone administration building for Cabarrus EMS.
Cabarrus County EMS unveiling new headquarters; launching 50-year celebration
Hurley Elementary's Jennifer Brown, left, and Carson High's Lindsay Spalt, right, were honored...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools honor Principal and Beginning Teach of the Year