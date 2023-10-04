Leaders asking for community’s help in naming new south Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community leaders are asking for the public’s input in naming a new south Charlotte relief high school that is set to open during the 2024-25 academic year.

The new school, located on North Community House Road in the Ballantyne area, could pull in students from Ardrey Kell, Myers Park and South Meck high schools. According to CMS, a relief middle school could also be coming to the area within the next few years.

As the school nears completion, the South Charlotte Relief High School Naming Committee has set up a survey, allowing community members to aid in choosing a permanent name for it.

The survey includes 10 potential names, and prompts participants to grade them on a scale of 1-5, with five being the most favorable. Those wishing to complete the form can do so here.

The list of 10 names includes the following:

Ballantyne Ridge High School Reginald Hawkins High School Creekside High School Queen City High School Toringdon High School Thaddeus Tate High School Big Rock High School Liberty High School Trailview High School McAlpine Creek High School

On the survey form, the committee has provided its “rationale” for including each of the 10 potential school names.

More information on the relief school can be found here.

