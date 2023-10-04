Investigators: Man arrested, connected to arson investigations in Charlotte area
No other information was immediately available.
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing multiple charges in connection with Charlotte arson investigations, authorities said.
Raymond Lavonne Cureton was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Monday on charges that include second-degree arson, burning personal property, breaking and/or entering, and first-degree trespassing, online jail records state.
Charlotte Fire investigators said Cureton was arrested on several outstanding warrants and they’ve been able to connect him with a number of fires.
