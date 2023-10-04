PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Got packages to return? You can call Uber

The ride-hailing service is now offering to return parcels for $5
Uber is adding a new task to its list of services: mailing consumers’ return packages.
Uber is adding a new task to its list of services: mailing consumers’ return packages.(Source: Uber/CNN)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Uber is adding a new task to its list of services: mailing consumers’ return packages.

The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores. Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members.

The San Francisco-based company said the service will be available in nearly 5,000 U.S. cities to start.

Uber said customers will be able to choose package drop off locations within its app. Only locations open for at least the next hour will be listed. Drivers will provide visual confirmation once a package has been dropped off.

While the service is expected to be used primarily to return packages, Uber drivers will also mail new packages that are sealed and have prepaid labels.

The new service gives Uber a vast opportunity.

Package returns have become a big business as consumers do more of their shopping online. According to the National Retail Federation, a trade group, 16.5% of online shopping sales were returned in 2022, or $212 billion worth of merchandise.

FedEx and UPS deliver 31 million parcels each day, while the U.S. Postal Service delivers 25 million, said Satish Jindel, a shipping and logistics consultant and president of ShipMatrix.

Much of that volume involves delivery to businesses that do not return packages often, Jindel said, and he believes many people will continue to return packages themselves, rather than pay Uber to do it.

“Consumers do not like to pay to return things,” he said.

Jindel estimates the target market for Uber’s return package service is around 574,000 parcels each business. That would rise about 25% in January because of holiday returns, he said.

Still, Jindel has doubts about the service and whether it can be profitable for Uber, since it could cost drivers more than $5 in time and gas to drop off packages. He also said retailers are trying to cut back on the volume of returns by making it harder and more expensive to return items, so that could limit demand for Uber.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree

Latest News

According to Crimemapping, there have been at least six incidents near the parking lot within...
New rules enforced at Uptown parking lot after residents share crime concerns
The crash happened on the southbound side near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte causing backups
Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents North Carolina's 10th congressional district, is the...
NC Rep. Patrick McHenry is the leader of the House, at least for now
Family and neighbors described the man as a great person and amazing father to his daughters.
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
Neighbors will meet with representatives from Mecklenburg County Park and Rec on Wednesday to...
County leaders to hold meeting regarding east Charlotte basketball court controversy