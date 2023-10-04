Family of Raymond Goodman pushing for justice 1 year after his murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year later, the family and friends of Raymond Goodman are continuing their push for justice, hoping someone with information comes forward.

“I do get sad but then I think of things Ray Ray would say to me, you know. ‘Mom, you’re strong. You’ve got this. You can do this,’ and that helps me get through the hard times,” Lisa Hayes, Goodman’s mother, said.

Goodman was shot on the night of Oct. 3, 2022, at the Pilot Travel Center on Statesville Avenue in Charlotte. He died hours later on Oct. 4.

One year later, there have been no arrests.

“It’s a truck stop, there’s trucks all over the place. There’s cameras all over the place. One of the truckers were shot. And I don’t ... somebody’s got to have seen something,” Hayes said.

Goodman, a member of the R&B group Metal Roze, was also known by the stage name “Unique.”

“He liked to sing. He did a talent show at North Gaston and placed second. That was that was nice,” Hayes said.

On Wednesday, Goodman’s family came together for a balloon release.

“We love you,” his family said. “We miss you, Ray Ray.”

Hayes said she wants consistent updates from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. As far as communication on the night her son was shot, she said she is still upset about not knowing her son had been shot until hours later.

“I’m a little frustrated that I was not there or notified time of the shooting,” Hayes said. “And my son died alone.”

She added that therapy has helped her get through these last 12 months. Her hope now is that someone comes forward and an arrest is made.

“I want to know why. You know, even if they catch him like I said before, he might not tell me why. But at least I know that they got him. You know, and he can’t do this to someone else,” Hayes said.

The family will also use money raised from a GoFundMe account to help start a scholarship in Goodman’s name for a student at Fayetteville State University pursuing a music career.

Goodman attended the university and then joined the United States Navy.

Anyone with information into Goodman’s is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

A year later, family & friends of #RaymondGoodman are continuing their push for justice.



Today, they remembered the #Charlotte singer, sharing memories.



His mother’s message coming up at 5 on @WBTV_News #MetalRoze pic.twitter.com/00P8nVEwG1 — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) October 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.