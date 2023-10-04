PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dry conditions to persist ahead of fall-like temperatures this weekend

Temperatures will stay warm over the next couple days, but will cool off drastically by Sunday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be much like the rest of the week, with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny conditions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures will continue under sunny skies for the next couple days before things cool off and a chance for some stray showers returns.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much like the rest of the week, with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny conditions.

By Friday, a chance for some stray showers will return, but temperatures will stay warm until the weekend.

On Saturday, wind speeds will pick up and highs will cool down. Temperatures will likely only reach the 70s. Then, on Sunday, things will really cool off with highs in the 60s. Both days are likely to be dry and sunny.

Next week is also forecast to get off to a cool start as we are now a few weeks into fall.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree
Roderick Xavier Crawford, 41, was charged on September 28.
Man convicted in 2009 murder in Union Co. now charged with having gun in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Dry conditions to persist ahead of fall-like temperatures this weekend
Dry conditions to persist ahead of fall-like temperatures this weekend
Cold front ushers in cooler temperatures by this weekend!
Temperatures running above average ahead of late-week cold front
WBTV News at Noon
Temperatures running above average ahead of late-week cold front
WBTV News at Noon
Temperatures running above average ahead of late-week cold front