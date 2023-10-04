Dry conditions to persist ahead of fall-like temperatures this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures will continue under sunny skies for the next couple days before things cool off and a chance for some stray showers returns.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much like the rest of the week, with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny conditions.

By Friday, a chance for some stray showers will return, but temperatures will stay warm until the weekend.

On Saturday, wind speeds will pick up and highs will cool down. Temperatures will likely only reach the 70s. Then, on Sunday, things will really cool off with highs in the 60s. Both days are likely to be dry and sunny.

Next week is also forecast to get off to a cool start as we are now a few weeks into fall.

