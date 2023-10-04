Deputies: Suspect that shot 3 in McDowell Co. taken into custody

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that an armed suspect who is accused of injuring three people Tuesday night has been taken into custody.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Jacktown Road, and three victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. However, their current conditions are unknown.

Deputies identified the suspect as 50-year-old Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr. and stated that they are working with multiple agencies to find him.

Just after midnight on Wednesday. officials said Hartwell had been taken into custody.

