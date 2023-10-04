Crime Stoppers: Detectives working to identify suspect who robbed north Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a person who robbed a convenience store in north Charlotte.

The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 3 around 8:15 p.m. at Tienda Mexicana Mi Café.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a masked individual enter the store and walk behind the front counter with a gun. In the video, the suspect can be heard giving commands to the employees in the business. The suspect and employees only speak Spanish during the incident. The surveillance footage then shows the suspect steal money from the business.

“It was a very dangerous situation obviously,” Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said. “[They] had a handgun pointed at the employees. Any number of things could have happened.”

Smith said no one was hurt during the robbery, and that he is hopeful that someone may recognize the suspect’s voice or attire.

“We’re just relying on any indicators,” Smith said. “If you pick up on anything in reference to this video, we just ask that you give us a call if you know this person.”

The video footage shows the suspect wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, a black mask and a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

