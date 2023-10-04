PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers: Detectives working to identify suspect who robbed north Charlotte convenience store

Tienda Mexicana Mi Café was robbed on Sept. 3.
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a person...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a person who robbed a convenience store in north Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a person who robbed a convenience store in north Charlotte.

The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 3 around 8:15 p.m. at Tienda Mexicana Mi Café.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a masked individual enter the store and walk behind the front counter with a gun. In the video, the suspect can be heard giving commands to the employees in the business. The suspect and employees only speak Spanish during the incident. The surveillance footage then shows the suspect steal money from the business.

“It was a very dangerous situation obviously,” Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said. “[They] had a handgun pointed at the employees. Any number of things could have happened.”

Smith said no one was hurt during the robbery, and that he is hopeful that someone may recognize the suspect’s voice or attire.

“We’re just relying on any indicators,” Smith said. “If you pick up on anything in reference to this video, we just ask that you give us a call if you know this person.”

The video footage shows the suspect wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, a black mask and a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify individual who robbed west Charlotte tobacco shop

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree

Latest News

According to Crimemapping, there have been at least six incidents near the parking lot within...
New rules enforced at Uptown parking lot after residents share crime concerns
The crash happened on the southbound side near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte causing backups
Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents North Carolina's 10th congressional district, is the...
NC Rep. Patrick McHenry is the leader of the House, at least for now
Family and neighbors described the man as a great person and amazing father to his daughters.
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
Neighbors will meet with representatives from Mecklenburg County Park and Rec on Wednesday to...
County leaders to hold meeting regarding east Charlotte basketball court controversy