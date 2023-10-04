PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Creating a classic cinnamon roll for National Cinnamon Roll Day

Celebrate the sweet holiday with this local bakery.
One bakery you can check out to celebrate specializes in small-batch cinnamon buns and it’s right here in the Queen City.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This popular dessert is being celebrated Wednesday as one of America’s delicacies.

One bakery you can check out to celebrate specializes in small-batch cinnamon buns and it’s right here in the Queen City.

On QC@3 our team talked to Jay Byrd and Maria Caceres, bakers and owners of Bun Appetit! The two stopped in the QC Kitchen to give knowledge about one of their classic creations - the cream cheese frosted cinnamon roll.

Bun Appetit is proud to be part of the local farmers market community.

You can visit them at the Matthews Community Farmers Market, Davidson Farmers Market, and Uptown Farmers Market at specific times found here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Police: 1 killed in north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.