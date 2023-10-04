PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte causing backups

The crash happened on the southbound side near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
The crash happened on the southbound side near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-85 in north Charlotte is causing backups on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side near the Beatties Ford Road exit.

Traffic cameras showed significant backups in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

