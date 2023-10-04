PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
County leaders to hold meeting regarding east Charlotte basketball court controversy

Many residents near Sheffield Park are upset after a basketball court was replaced with pickleball courts.
Neighbors will meet with representatives from Mecklenburg County Park and Rec on Wednesday to discuss solutions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A decision to transform an east Charlotte park earlier this year has continued to keep some living in the area at odds.

At Sheffield Park, the city cut some basketball courts in half, using the space instead to add three pickleball courts. The change has presented itself as an issue to some, and once again, the issue will be brought to community leaders.

Neighbors will meet with representatives from Mecklenburg County Park and Rec to discuss solutions.

Park and Rec said the decision to replace the basketball courts was made before engaging with residents, but now, it wants the community’s feedback on the $22,000 project.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, neighbors can fill out a survey to help determine what to do next. The meeting will be held at the Veterans Park Indoor Pavilion on Central Avenue from 5-7 p.m.

The survey and a form to register for the meeting can be accessed here.

