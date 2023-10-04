Concerns on York firefighter staffing raised after deadly weekend fire

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is On Your Side getting answers after a deadly fire in the city of York.

People are asking if enough firefighters responded to the Barron Park fire that took the lives of a father and his two young daughters.

WBTV received several tips from viewers expressing concerns about staffing levels at the York Fire Department.

Details are extremely limited in this fire since SLED is investigating, and York Police tell WBTV the incident report is not available yet.

The family of the victims believes the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

With the delayed report of this fire to the media and public, it has sparked a lot of questions in the community about staffing levels and response.

Larry Wilform, who lives in York said, “I just heard there wasn’t enough people to deal with the fire.”

Along with this comment from Wilform, WBTV received messages from viewers echoing the same concern for the city of York Fire Department.

The fire in question happened early Sunday morning on Barron Park, taking the life of 27-year-old Bryan Patton Junior, 3-year-old Malayah Patton and 2-year-old Milani Patton.

“He was a nice young man and had two little girls,” said Margaret Medlin.

WBTV reached out to the city of York for comment on firefighter staffing, city manager Dalton Pierce sent WBTV a statement saying for fiscal year 22-23 the city had 15 full-time positions with one vacancy.

Dalton said, “In FY23-24, the City Council approved two additional full-time positions (17 total) in the budget for the fire department that were posted on Monday, October 2, 2023, as our fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30.”

The city manager continued, saying “we have eight full-time certified firefighters on staff Monday through Friday, including the three full-time certified firefighters on the fire shift (Shift is 24 hours), which will be moving to four full-time certified firefighters once these positions are filled.

Also, currently, we have six volunteers who are a part of the City of York Fire Department.”

WBTV currently don’t know how many York Firefighters responded to the Barron Park fire, but a neighbor told WBTV off-camera they saw a unit from Newport Volunteer Fire Department.

Medlin recounted what she saw that morning, “I looked out the window and two fire trucks right here in my front yard, parked on the road, and one up above.”

York County Councilmember Bump Roddey told WBTV there’s a mutual aid agreement, so some county volunteers assisted in the fire.

City manager Dalton said, the York fire department responds to fires within the city limits and unincorporated areas of York County. Funding has been approved for the design of a second fire station in the city.

SLED statement to WBTV on Wednesday saying: “The SLED Arson Unit was requested on Sunday, October 1, 2023, by the York Police Department to assist in an investigation following a fire at a York residence where one adult and two children were found deceased.”

Details regarding the identities of the deceased will come from the York County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Statement from York City Manager, Dalton Pierce:

“Regarding your question about staffing levels for the City of York Fire Department in FY22-23, the City had 15 full-time positions with one vacancy currently being recruited. In FY23-24, the City Council approved two additional full-time positions (17 total) in the budget for the fire department that were posted on Monday, October 2, 2023, as our fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30.

Adding these positions in FY23-24 will allow fire department shifts to move from three full-time certified firefighters to four full-time certified firefighters.

Additionally, I would like to acknowledge we have eight full-time certified firefighters on staff Monday through Friday, including the three full-time certified firefighters on the fire shift (Shift is 24 hours), which will be moving to four full-time certified firefighters once these positions are filled. Also, currently, we have six volunteers who are a part of the City of York Fire Department.

The City of York Fire Department provides fire services within the city limits and in unincorporated areas that comprise the York Fire District. Lastly, the City Council has approved funding to move forward with the preliminary engineering of Fire House #2 in the FY23-24 budget, based on a recommendation from a fire services study completed earlier in 2023. Finally, the City is continuously striving to provide unparalleled public services to our residents and surrounding areas of the City within the limits of current resources the City has available, which parallels our service level demands with the continued incurred growth that cultivates opportunities and challenges for the City of York.”

