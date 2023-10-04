CMS: Lockdown lifted minutes before dismissal at Charlotte school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A lockdown that went into effect at a Charlotte school Wednesday afternoon has been lifted, officials said.

Druid Hills Academy in north Charlotte was placed on lockdown minutes before dismissal, according to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The lockdown was short-lived; by 4:15 p.m., there was no police scene at the school.

CMS said the lockdown was because of a police situation involving a vehicle. It’s unclear what that vehicle was at the school for.

No students or faculty were injured, officials said.

