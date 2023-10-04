Car crashes outside NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a car crashed outside of the NASCAR Hall of Fame building in uptown Charlotte, police said.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at the Hall of Fame, which is located off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A WBTV crew noted there was no damage to the building itself, but the crash knocked down a pole and a sign right beside it on the sidewalk.

A pole and a sign were knocked down in Wednesday's crash. (Source: WBTV)

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

