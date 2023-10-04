PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus County EMS unveiling new headquarters; launching 50-year celebration

Ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening set for October 4
The new headquarters will be the first standalone administration building for Cabarrus EMS.
The new headquarters will be the first standalone administration building for Cabarrus EMS.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services will hold the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art headquarters on Wednesday, October 4 while simultaneously kicking-off a celebration of half a century of service to the county.

The ceremony that will take place at the new facility on West Cabarrus Avenue, a site that many longtime residents know as the old Cabarrus County fairgrounds.

This historic occasion will commemorate half a century of saving lives and usher in a new era of excellence in emergency medical services.

The organization began in 1973 as Cabarrus Ambulance Service, employing 13 people. Now more than 160 strong, EMS will move operations into the nearly 30,000-square-foot space with multiple ambulance bays, administrative offices, training facilities, a fitness room and meeting and support spaces.

The new headquarters will be the first standalone administration building for the agency, which currently operates out of EMS Station 1 on Willowbrook Drive in Concord. The agency currently runs ambulances out of 10 stations, six of which are co-located with local fire agencies and a medical facility.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the event will include facility tours with interactive experiences and dessert.

The event will broadcast virtually at facebook.com/cabarruscounty.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree
Roderick Xavier Crawford, 41, was charged on September 28.
Man convicted in 2009 murder in Union Co. now charged with having gun in Rowan Co.

Latest News

According to Crimemapping, there have been at least six incidents near the parking lot within...
New rules enforced at Uptown parking lot after residents share crime concerns
A $200 cash prize is available for whoever can capture the best wildlife photo in North Carolina.
NC Wildlife Commission putting on annual photography competition, cash prizes available
The South County relief school in south Charlotte could soon have a permanent name after a...
Leaders asking for community’s help in naming new south Charlotte high school
Kate’s work has received widespread media attention from NPR, The Today Show, The New York...
Kate Bowler to Speak at Catawba College
85 crash
Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte causing backups