PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden presses student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce another wave of federal student loan forgiveness on Wednesday, according to a White House official, as borrowers brace for payments to restart after a three-year pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His latest step will help 125,000 borrowers by erasing $9 billion in debt through existing relief programs. In total, 3.6 million borrowers will have had $127 billion in debt wiped out since Biden took office.

The official requested anonymity ahead of the announcement, which Biden is scheduled to make at the White House at 1 p.m. ET.

Biden promised to help alleviate the burden of student debt while running for president, and he’s been under pressure to follow through even though his original plan was overturned by the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

He’s been relying on a patchwork of different programs to chip away at debt, such as public service loan forgiveness and the SAVE Plan, which lowers payments by tying them to borrowers’ income.

“For years, millions of eligible borrowers were unable to access the student debt relief they qualified for, but that’s all changed thanks to President Biden and this administration’s relentless efforts to fix the broken student loan system,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Republicans have fought Biden’s plans on student debt, but Wednesday’s announcement comes as they’re consumed by infighting on Capitol Hill. Hard-right Republicans forced a vote that ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, leaving the chamber in chaos.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree
Roderick Xavier Crawford, 41, was charged on September 28.
Man convicted in 2009 murder in Union Co. now charged with having gun in Rowan Co.

Latest News

According to Crimemapping, there have been at least six incidents near the parking lot within...
New rules enforced at Uptown parking lot after residents share crime concerns
The South County relief school in south Charlotte could soon have a permanent name after a...
Leaders asking for community’s help in naming new south Charlotte high school
A $200 cash prize is available for whoever can capture the best wildlife photo in North Carolina.
NC Wildlife Commission putting on annual photography competition, cash prizes available
Kate’s work has received widespread media attention from NPR, The Today Show, The New York...
Kate Bowler to Speak at Catawba College
85 crash
Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte causing backups