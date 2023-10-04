PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

11-year-old shoots, injures 2 teens following altercation at Pop Warner football practice

Police say the 11-year-old grabbed a gun from his mom's car after he got into a physical fight with two football teammates. (WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) - An 11-year-old boy retrieved a gun from an unlocked box in his mother’s vehicle and shot two 13-year-olds following an altercation that began during a Pop Warner football practice in central Florida, police said Tuesday.

The child fired one shot on Monday night, hitting one teen in the arm and the other in the torso, Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley said during a Tuesday morning news conference. He said surveillance video showed that both teens were running away from the boy when the shot was fired.

The two teens are in stable condition, McKinley said.

The shooting was reported about 8:18 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene about four minutes later, McKinley said.

Responding officers took the gun from the child, and he was detained, McKinley said. The boy was later charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the juvenile assessment center. The chief said the boy’s mother may face a second-degree misdemeanor charge of leaving a gun unsecured.

“As a society, we need to reflect on this. We see this all the time now,” McKinley said. “It’s a shame. No one wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means.”

McKinley added that any additional charges will be up to the court system.

“Our hope is that the 11-year-old gets the assistance he needs to make sure this isn’t a resolution for the rest of his life. He’s 11, he’s got a long life ahead of him,” McKinley said. “There’s no doubt that he can turn things around. Hopefully our court system, with diversion programs and counseling and other things, can help him past this and move to a point where reaching for a firearm is not his resolution for the future.”

McKinley did not say what the altercation was about. An investigation is underway.

He said there were lots of parents and children at the practice, and additional adults and children were at a nearby soccer practice. No one else was injured.

Apopka is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial appeared in front of a home in York that caught fire over the weekend, killing a...
Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
An apartment building was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Concord.
No injuries after Concord apartment fire
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree
Roderick Xavier Crawford, 41, was charged on September 28.
Man convicted in 2009 murder in Union Co. now charged with having gun in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Police say the 11-year-old grabbed a gun from his mom's car after he got into a physical fight...
11-year-old charged with attempted murder after police say he shot 2 teens
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
At least 4 people shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, authorities say
In a unanimous vote, Mecklenburg County leaders voted to change the eight-year cycle to now...
Property revaluations to happen every 4 years in Mecklenburg Co.
Less than a week ago, a fight broke out at the concession stand at a football game featuring...
Union County Public Schools implements new safety protocols for events