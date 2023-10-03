Union County NAACP questions policy over meeting space after county approves conservative group

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frustration continues in Union County over meeting space inside the Union County Public Library. This comes weeks after far-right group Moms for Liberty was granted permission to use the space while other groups, including the Union County NAACP were denied.

“The biggest concern for me is being that Moms for Liberty was actually approved to use the facility and the oldest civil rights organization was actually denied on two occasions, my concern is what is that value system,” said Union County NAACP President Archie Hansley.

Hansley says their requests were to use the library space for subcommittee meetings.

“We’ve used this library many times in the past,” he said. “Actually, we conduct the business of our largest fundraiser, in which what we do give a portion of those proceeds -- of course go to do the work of the branch -- but also to help assist and scholarships to Union County Public School students.”

Last year, the county changed its policy on reservations.

Now, non-government use is only approved if the county hosts, co-hosts, sponsors or co-sponsors the event or activity.

The double standard, Hansley says, allowing the far-right group Moms for Liberty to host “Constitution Day” last month.

“As a Union County citizen, I am required to pay taxes in Union County, so how can you deny me but you allow someone else?” he asked.

In a statement, county manager Brian Matthews said the event was approved, in part, based on “its educational theme.”

“Union County Library celebrated Constitution Day, and as part of the federally recognized day, the County collaborated and cosponsored with a local community group to celebrate the day, which included an event on September 16 designed to engage children in civic education, mirroring the familiar format of our routine library storytime sessions.

The county granted approval for this event based on its educational theme, the historical significance of the day, the County’s participation in the educational materials and message, and its alignment with the established event format of regular library activities.

Many meeting room requests have been denied for not meeting criteria to be an event considered for co-sponsorship with Union County Government, which is required under the current facility use policy. County administration anticipates reviewing the existing policy with the Board of County Commissioners in the coming months.”

Monday night, Hansley and others shared their concerns to county leaders during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday night.

“To see the amount of support that was present last night in the meeting, it was very warming and what it says to me there are citizens here in Union County that care about what goes on in our government,” Hansley said.

Hansley says he just wants the policy fair for everyone.

“I will say to county management first and foremost, all it takes is a simple majority to change this policy,” he said. “So whether it be 3-1 or 4-0, if we really wanted to change this policy and make it fair access to all citizens across the board. We would actually vote to do that. Now. We don’t have to wait for a fifth commissioner to actually be seated.”

