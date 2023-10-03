Tuesday Morning Forum remembers Sarah Stevenson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Morning Forum had a special meeting Tuesday.

Instead of discussing issues impacting the Black Community - the meeting centered around the first moderator of the forum - Sarah Stevenson. Stevenson passed away last Tuesday at the age of 97. About 40 people took the mic to speak well of Stevenson.

“Sarah was the epitome of a lady,” Former Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board Chair Mary McCray said. “She was the epitome of a fighter. She didn’t mind telling you exactly how it was and how it is.”

Stevenson was the first moderator for the Tuesday morning Forum. The forum was established in the late 1970s. People say she took that role seriously and kept the meeting running smoothly. The meeting had lively discussions where local leaders were invited to speak to the community. Stevenson made history when she was the first African American woman elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board back in 1980. She served eight years. After leaving office, Stevenson continued her passion for making communities better and helping politicians. Many people seeking an elected office came to her for support and advice.

“You gotta have some of these icons in your corner,” McCray said. “Because they know who to introduce you to...She told me it was not going to be easy. She says it’s going to be down and dirty, but she says as long as you are honest - I’ll be in your corner.”

Other politicians credit Stevenson and the Tuesday Morning Forum for jump-starting their political careers.

“When I first started getting involved in the community,” Former Charlotte City Councilmember Larken Egleston said. “Former Councilwoman Nancy Carter said if you want to be involved in this community and make an impact and understand what’s going on here - you got to be at the Tuesday Morning Forum...I think you had to come through here to have credibility with the community.”

People who didn’t know Stevenson also showed up at this special forum. Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill said she was moved by all of the things that were said about Stevenson. She said they have something in common - Stevenson was the first Black female chosen to serve on the school board and Hill is the first Black woman to serve as CMS Superintendent.

“I heard something this morning that was a jolt to me,” CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill said. “They said she is not going to take any stuff and I said that’s a little bit like me. And she said she is not going to let anybody talk negative about Charlotte - I feel the same way about Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.”

Stevenson’s impact on the community reached across the aisles.

“She was pure,” Former Charlotte City Council Candidate John Powell said. “That’s the bottom line. Sarah loved and cared for everybody. She cared for the well-being regardless of your race, regardless of your political affiliation, regardless of anything. It was about taking care of humanity.”

Stevenson’s funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

