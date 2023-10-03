PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury Police seeking help to find missing man

31-year-old from Delaware may have medical issues needing attention
Gavin Tyler White, 31, is originally from Dover, DE.
Gavin Tyler White, 31, is originally from Dover, DE.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who may be suffering from medical issues.

Gavin Tyler White is a 31-year-old man from Dover, Delaware. Police say he had been traveling with the company that provides service to the Rowan County Fair. After a disagreement with a manager, White left that job while the fair was in Rowan County.

Police say White has not been seen or heard from in the last few days and that his family is very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Gavin Tyler White is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
Powerball tickets
Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a York County bank on Friday afternoon.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Fort Mill bank
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

A woman got trapped under a Cruise self-driving car in San Francisco on Monday, several weeks...
Woman seriously hurt after being trapped under robotaxi in California, same cars seen in NC
The Chester County school board met Monday to discuss safety following on-campus fights...
‘Our safety protocols worked’: Chester Co. superintendent assures safety after recent fights
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
WBTV News at Noon
2 charged in 20-year-old woman’s 2022 murder in north Charlotte
The town sustained more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, an assessment...
NC Gov. Cooper signs disaster declaration for Town of Landis following tornado