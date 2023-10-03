Report: Vase holding human ashes stolen from car in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue to investigate after a vase containing human ashes was stolen from a car in Gastonia around six weeks ago.

The theft happened just before 12 a.m. on Aug. 15, in the area of Jay Avenue and North Scruggs Street, according to a report from the Gastonia Police Department.

The vase containing the ashes was taken from a Honda Accord, the report stated.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent right to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.