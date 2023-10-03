PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pep rally in uptown Charlotte kicks off Bank of America ROVAL 400 week

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip helps a fan with a selfie during the pep rally on Tuesday.
Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip helps a fan with a selfie during the pep rally on Tuesday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The sounds of the Johnson C. Smith Pep band filled the lunchtime air at the Gateway Village Plaza in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday.

“We’re here to make some noise downtown about the great race coming.  We have a world class event.  For those that don’t know, the ROVAL is an event that draws people from all 50 states and at least 15 countries as far away as Australia and Tanzania,” said Greg Walter of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “If you’ve never seen a NASCAR race this is the one to see.  It’s the only road course in the world where you can see the whole thing from your seat.”

The plaza was set up to host a pep rally ahead of Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. Along with the band, there were race car simulators, cornhole games, and lots of food.

NASCAR Champion Joey Logano and former NASCAR star Michael Waltrip were on hand to interact with fans and talk with Doug Rice of the Performance Racing Network about the upcoming race.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina start at just $25. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

