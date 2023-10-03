PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Our safety protocols worked’: Chester Co. superintendent assures safety after recent fights

The school board met Monday to discuss potential changes after fights involved non-students last week.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County School District superintendent has assured parents that their children are safe at school following a couple recent incidents.

This comes in the wake of two unrelated fights that happened on two different high school campuses last week.

The school board met Monday evening in executive session to discuss the two incidents, one of which prompted a school lockdown, and both of which involved non-students.

Because the board met in executive session, parents were not allowed any time to comment on last week’s security scares, or any changes that could come.

One of the fights happened at Great Falls High School, while the other happened at Chester High School. Arrests were made in both cases.

Following the executive session, the board chair read a statement, which said the buildings were built in the 70s and 80s, before security was a big concern, but assured parents each school has a comprehensive safety plan that is regularly updated.

After the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton and the Chester County sheriff offered their message to families.

“We’re constantly trying to improve maintaining the safety and security of these schools,” Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Dr. Sutton emphasized the level of safety he believes still exists in schools.

“School is still one of the safest places children can be,” he said. “Our students are resillient...our safety protocols worked.”

No final decisions on potential security changes were made during the meeting. The superintendent said he plans to reveal any updates at the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for later this month.

Related: Officials talk security protocols after lockdown at Chester Co. high school

