PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC Gov. Cooper signs disaster declaration for Town of Landis following tornado

The Town of Landis was hit by an EF-1 tornado on Aug. 7.
The town sustained more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, an assessment...
The town sustained more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, an assessment determined.(David Beaver-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a disaster declaration for a Rowan County town after it endured a tornado in August, making it eligible for additional assistance.

The Town of Landis was hit by an EF-1 tornado on Aug. 7, and sustained more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, an assessment determined.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Landis as they recover from an EF-1 tornado that brought destruction to their homes and businesses,” Cooper said in a press release this week.

Receiving the declaration allows Landis to be given state-funded disaster assistance through public grants. It does not qualify for federal assistance, the damage assessment found.

Following the storm, there were several reports of downed trees blocking roadways, areas with standing water, and as many as 16,000 people were left without power.

No injuries were reported immediately following the storm.

Related: Storm brings damage to Rowan County on Monday

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
Powerball tickets
Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a York County bank on Friday afternoon.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Fort Mill bank
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

A woman got trapped under a Cruise self-driving car in San Francisco on Monday, several weeks...
Woman seriously hurt after being trapped under robotaxi in California, same cars seen in NC
The Chester County school board met Monday to discuss safety following on-campus fights...
‘Our safety protocols worked’: Chester Co. superintendent assures safety after recent fights
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
WBTV News at Noon
2 charged in 20-year-old woman’s 2022 murder in north Charlotte