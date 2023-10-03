NC Gov. Cooper signs disaster declaration for Town of Landis following tornado

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a disaster declaration for a Rowan County town after it endured a tornado in August, making it eligible for additional assistance.

The Town of Landis was hit by an EF-1 tornado on Aug. 7, and sustained more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, an assessment determined.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Landis as they recover from an EF-1 tornado that brought destruction to their homes and businesses,” Cooper said in a press release this week.

Receiving the declaration allows Landis to be given state-funded disaster assistance through public grants. It does not qualify for federal assistance, the damage assessment found.

Following the storm, there were several reports of downed trees blocking roadways, areas with standing water, and as many as 16,000 people were left without power.

No injuries were reported immediately following the storm.

