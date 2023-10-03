PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree

The crash happened on Tabor Road near Speaks Road on Monday afternoon.
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.
A 78-year-old was killed when he drove off the road and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Iredell County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Tabor Road near Speaks Road shortly before 2 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

Troopers said a 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Tabor Road when it drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Officials said the driver of the truck, 78-year-old Jimmy Lee Dalton, died at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An initial investigation determined that neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors to the crash.

Tabor Road was shut down for two hours during the investigation.

Related: 1 killed, 2 hurt in head-on collision in Iredell County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
Powerball tickets
Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a York County bank on Friday afternoon.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Fort Mill bank
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

A woman got trapped under a Cruise self-driving car in San Francisco on Monday, several weeks...
Woman seriously hurt after being trapped under robotaxi in California, same cars seen in NC
The Chester County school board met Monday to discuss safety following on-campus fights...
‘Our safety protocols worked’: Chester Co. superintendent assures safety after recent fights
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
WBTV News at Noon
2 charged in 20-year-old woman’s 2022 murder in north Charlotte
The town sustained more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, an assessment...
NC Gov. Cooper signs disaster declaration for Town of Landis following tornado