Man killed in Iredell County crash after pickup truck runs off road, hits tree

OLIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Iredell County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Tabor Road near Speaks Road shortly before 2 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

Troopers said a 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Tabor Road when it drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Officials said the driver of the truck, 78-year-old Jimmy Lee Dalton, died at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An initial investigation determined that neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors to the crash.

Tabor Road was shut down for two hours during the investigation.

