Major fire breaks out at Concord apartment building

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a major apartment complex fire in Concord Tuesday afternoon.

That fire is on American Avenue Northeast, between Church Street and Branchview Drive.

The fire tore through three floors of a building in the complex. Several families appear to have been displaced.

There were no reports of injuries at this time.

