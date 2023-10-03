PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Major fire breaks out at Concord apartment building

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a major apartment complex fire in Concord Tuesday afternoon.

That fire is on American Avenue Northeast, between Church Street and Branchview Drive.

The fire tore through three floors of a building in the complex. Several families appear to have been displaced.

There were no reports of injuries at this time.

