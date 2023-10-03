Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated to be $1.2 billion.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
While nobody hit the $1.04 billion jackpot, two people won the $2 million Power Play. The one is of course from the Palmetto State, while the other ticket was sold in New York.
One player from both Delaware and Michigan won $1 million prizes.
Monday’s drawing was the second in a row where a player from the Carolinas won the $2 million prize. A ticket sold in Wake County, N.C. won the same prize amount following this past Saturday’s drawing.
After Monday night, the jackpot is estimated to be $1.2 billion. There have been 33 drawings since someone last won the jackpot, which is once again one of the largest in lottery history.
The winning numbers from Monday were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.
The next drawing will happen Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.
