‘Lived as a hero; died as a hero’: 29-year-old deputy dies in shooting with armed man

Authorities say Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died after being shot in the line of duty. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a deputy has been killed in the line of duty this week.

Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot in the line of duty, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Monday night.

Blakely was injured while responding to a domestic call with fellow deputies in West Knox County in the Solway area.

“Officer Blakely is a hero. He lived as a hero; he died as a hero,” Spangler said. “Keep Tucker’s family in your thoughts.”

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Denver Lane around 11:15 p.m. last Sunday.

According to preliminary information, Knox County dispatch got a call about a domestic situation at a home. Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded and found an armed man at the house.

“For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, and shots were fired by both the individual and at least one of the deputies,” TBI investigators said. “The male subject was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the officers was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital with very serious injuries.”

The male subject was later identified as Matthew Logan Rose.

The TBI will be leading the investigation into the shooting, at the request of District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Blakely was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with other deputies escorting the ambulance. Kimberly Glenn with the KCSO said “Our deputy is fighting for his life” after Sunday’s shooting.

The deputy was pronounced dead Monday night. Deputies escorted his body to the medical examiner’s office.

Sheriff Spangler asked for prayers for the injured deputy Monday morning. East Tennessee leaders have sent support to area first responders.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

