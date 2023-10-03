Juvenile arrested for drug and gun charges in Statesville

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
During the execution of the search warrant, police say they discovered a substantial amount of marijuana and a stolen firearm inside a bedroom within the residence.(Statesville Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile has been charged on drugs and gun offenses, according to a report from Statesville Police.

On Monday, the Statesville Police Department (SPD) worked in collaboration with North Carolina Probation and Parole to locate one of their probationers at 411 E. Sharpe Street in Statesville

Police say upon contact with the residents of the address, SPD officers observed the presence of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a common area of the residence. Officers secured the residence and obtained a search warrant for the premises.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers say they discovered a substantial amount of marijuana and a stolen firearm inside a bedroom within the residence.

A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with multiple offenses, including: felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a stolen firearm.

A secured custody order was obtained for the juvenile, who was then transported to the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Center.

The stolen firearm was confirmed to have been reported missing from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“The Statesville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident,” the release said. “We encourage anyone with additional information related to this case to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.”

