High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia

FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while on the sideline, the school system said.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline of a junior varsity football game Monday, according to the school system.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said it was a student on the Windsor Forest High School junior varsity team. The school system said the student had played earlier in the game but was rotated out of the lineup and had been watching from the sidelines.

The school system said trainers and medical responders attempted life-saving measures on the sideline. The student was taken to the Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

SCCPSS did not release the name of the player and said it has no information on the cause of death.

