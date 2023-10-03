Gorgeous weather continues before temps cool off late in the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gorgeous weather will continue this week with another sunny day with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday could start off with some fog before warming up into the mid-80s.

More of the same can be expected until at least Friday, when a slight chance for showers returns.

Temperatures will cool off some on Saturday, with highs only in the 70s. By Sunday, things will cool down even more, with highs in the upper 60s.

The cooler trend will likely continue into the first part of next week, with things looking dry even then.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.