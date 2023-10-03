PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever, survey says

A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.
A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.(Sikander Iqbal | Sikander Iqbal / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s not your imagination, many fast food drive-thrus are getting faster, according to a new survey of the top ten quick-service restaurants.

Intouch Insight reports major reductions in the average total time at the drive-thrus of Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr. compared with last year’s times.

At Wendy’s, 88 seconds of wait time was cut.

The wait time at Chick-fil-A was down 73 seconds.

Carl’s Jr.’s wait time went down 43 seconds.

Average wait times decreased overall by 25 seconds for the year, but that’s likely due to fewer cars in line, but that doesn’t mean drive-thrus are seeing less business.

Intouch said fast food chains are getting cars through the drive-thru faster, leaving fewer cars in the line.

Many drive-thrus are also splitting up options, like offering mobile order pickups.

Service time also decreased by four seconds, while total drive-thru time decreased by 29 seconds.

Taco Bell was number one in the fastest total time and fastest service time.

Chick-fil-A, however, is still king when it comes to the fastest total time by car, which divides the average total time by the average number of cars in line.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
Powerball tickets
Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a York County bank on Friday afternoon.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Fort Mill bank
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

A woman got trapped under a Cruise self-driving car in San Francisco on Monday, several weeks...
Woman seriously hurt after being trapped under robotaxi in California, same cars seen in NC
A lucky player from South Carolina scored a $2 million win in Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lottery ticket sold in South Carolina wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
The Chester County school board met Monday to discuss safety following on-campus fights...
‘Our safety protocols worked’: Chester Co. superintendent assures safety after recent fights
The event was complete with current and former NASCAR drivers, a live band and more.
Pep rally held in Uptown ahead of this weekend's ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip helps a fan with a selfie during the pep rally on Tuesday.
Pep rally in uptown Charlotte kicks off Bank of America ROVAL 400 week