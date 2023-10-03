PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crews respond to wastewater overflow in south Charlotte

Charlotte Water said about 2,400 gallons reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.
Charlotte Water said about 2,400 gallons reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.
Charlotte Water said about 2,400 gallons reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow in south Charlotte Monday.

Crews were called to near 9401 Arrowpoint Blvd. Charlotte Water said about 2,400 gallons reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. A large tree fell, damaging a pipe and causing the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How you can help:

·  Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

·  Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

·  Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

·  Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged

Latest News

Carter Work Project in West Charlotte at The Meadows at Plato Price community.
Carter Work Project and country music stars building 27 homes in west Charlotte
Gov. Henry McMaster, right, shakes hands with Latitude Corp. President Tom Verbos during a...
How SC is working to ensure rural counties play a role in economic development surge
The program wants to recruit more volunteers and take the program to the next level.
Right Moves For Youth celebrates 35 years
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others