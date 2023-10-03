Crews respond to wastewater overflow in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow in south Charlotte Monday.

Crews were called to near 9401 Arrowpoint Blvd. Charlotte Water said about 2,400 gallons reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. A large tree fell, damaging a pipe and causing the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How you can help:

· Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

· Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

· Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

· Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.