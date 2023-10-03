PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMS: Pepper spray used during fight on middle school bus

The fight broke out on a bus heading to Ranson Middle School on Tuesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight onboard a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus led to pepper spray being used on Tuesday morning, school officials said.

In a message sent out to families, Ranson Middle School Principal Neodria Brown said the fight happened between several students on bus No. 1692.

At some point during the fight, the pepper spray was utilized. Officials did not specifically say if it was sprayed by a student or someone else.

Out of an abundance of caution, paramedics were called to the scene to treat any potential injuries. Medic said it nobody was taken to the hospital, and that only minor injuries were reported.

“Weapons and disruptive behavior are prohibited in our schools and are a violation of the Code of Student Conduct,” the principal’s message said. “Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook.”

Tuesday’s fight is the latest of similar reported incidents. Several fights have taken place at football games across the area in recent weeks, leading to policy changes at athletic events within some districts.

Last week in Chester County, two separate fights broke out on-campus involving non-students. Arrests were made in both cases and a special meeting was called to discuss student safety.

