Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor Kevin Harvick with tributes in final start

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In recognition of his legendary career, Charlotte Motor Speedway will pay tribute to one of NASCAR’s most iconic drivers, Kevin Harvick, ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, his final start at America’s Home for Racing.

In celebration of his remarkable career and contributions to the sport, the speedway has organized a series of events and displays for fans to enjoy during the weekend.

Here’s a glimpse of the exciting activities and displays that fans can expect:

Leading the Way: NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway will honor Harvick’s storied career just before the green flag falls on the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 as the six-time Charlotte winner leads the field in a ceremonial pace lap around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course. The lap will include a tribute on the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV and a memorable pyrotechnics display.

Historic Four-Car Collection: From his roots in IROC to his role as team owner, fans can relive the history of Harvick’s legendary career through four of his notable race cars. Set up in the Fan Zone on Sunday morning, the collection includes:

The No. 72 Hall Ambulance/Baja Grill truck : Beginning his career in NASCAR, Harvick made his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start on Oct. 15, 1995, at Mesa Marin Speedway.

The No. 1 IROC Championship Car: In 2002, the iconic No. 1 Championship Car made four starts throughout the season at tracks that include Daytona International Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and California Speedway, where Harvick took the checkered flag.

The No. 33 Mr. Clean AutoDry Carwash : On Feb. 19, 2005, Tony Stewart earned the first win for Kevin Harvick, Inc. at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 29 Pennzoil Platinum: Harvick secured the first of two NASCAR All-Star Race victories on May 19, 2007, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The second triumph came 11 years later in 2018.



Q&A in Fan Zone: On Sunday, fans will have an opportunity to honor the 60-time Cup Series winner during a special Q&A session on the Fan Zone stage. Scheduled for 11:45 a.m. – just hours before Harvick straps in for his final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time Cup Series driver – the Q&A will be a time for Harvick to share highlights from his career and for fans to show their appreciation for his 23 years of Cup Series memories.

Signs of Respect: During pre-race, fans will witness a symbolic moment as Kevin Harvick’s “4Ever a Champion” flag is parachuted into the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway by Team Fastrax. This flag is a tribute to his achievements and unwavering legacy in NASCAR.

In recognition of his history at Charlotte Motor Speedway, highlights of some of Harvick’s most memorable moments at the famed superspeedway will be memorialized on an 180-square-foot mural on the infield media center.

Throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career, Harvick claimed three Coca-Cola 600 wins (2011, 2013, 2020), two NASCAR All-Star Race victories (2007 and 2018) and one Bank of America 500 triumph (2014). This summer, Harvick used his decades of experience to coach his son Keelan through his first season at the Cook Out Summer Shootout, a U.S. Legend Cars International series hosted on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile.

