Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery

Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.
Matthew Shipley claimed his $25,000 a year for life prize.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County man who loves to go camping with his wife can pay off his camper after winning a $25,000 a year for life prize.

Matthew Shipley, of Newton, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket for last Thursday’s drawing and matched all five white balls, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I just about had a heart attack,” he said. “Then I woke my wife up to tell her we won.”

Shipley claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum, lottery officials said. He chose the $390,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $277,896.

He said in addition to paying off his camper, he can pay off his mortgage and save some for retirement.

