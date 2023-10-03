Catawba County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize in NC lottery
He said in addition to paying off his camper, he can pay off his mortgage and save some for retirement.
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County man who loves to go camping with his wife can pay off his camper after winning a $25,000 a year for life prize.
Matthew Shipley, of Newton, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket for last Thursday’s drawing and matched all five white balls, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
“I just about had a heart attack,” he said. “Then I woke my wife up to tell her we won.”
Shipley claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum, lottery officials said. He chose the $390,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $277,896.
