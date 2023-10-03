PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
BayHaven Food & Wine Festival returns to Charlotte for 3rd year

Subrina Collier and Chef Courtney Evans talk to Our QC Life team about the premiere festival
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A very popular food and wine festival kicks off Wednesday in Charlotte.

The Bayhaven Food and Wine Festival is taking over Charlotte’s uptown and west-side neighborhoods. This will mark the third year of the festival, taking place Oct. 4 through Oct. 8.

The festival will feature new venues while still maintaining the essence of the event: celebrating Black foodways and the industry members who make it possible.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Wild & Free 2023” and will draw inspiration from popular culture movements of the 1960s and 1970s.

Tickets are on sale now on their website, starting at about $100.

Our QC Life team talked with the founder of the BayHaven Restaurant Group, Subrina Collier, and Chef Courtney Evans from Leah & Louise about the anticipated event.

