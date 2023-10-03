PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
77 complaints against Flowers Flooring filed to N.C. Attorney General’s Office

AG Stein told WBTV the company has until Wednesday to respond to his office’s questions.
WBTV’s calls and texts to company owner Jeremy Flowers, have gone unanswered.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seventy-seven complaints have been filed with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office against flooring company Flowers Flooring, as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.

WBTV began investigating after a number of viewers called and emailed the newsroom saying they paid deposits for flooring and carpet work, but the company never completed the jobs.

The company’s showrooms in Cornelius and Winston Salem have appeared to be closed since August, and the website and phones are also down.

Flowers is also registered as the owner of Flowers Painting LLC, Discounted Flooring LLC and Flowers Forestry Mulching LLC, which formed in March of this year.

WBTV also contacted the mulching company and left a voicemail, but did not receive a response.

Some of the complaints filed include people claiming they paid tens of thousands of dollars to the company, in exchange for unfinished jobs and no response from Flowers Flooring.

Some people have also filed civil suits against Jeremy Flowers.

According to federal records, Flowers Flooring accepted a PPP loan of $188,723 in 2020.

Attorney General Josh Stein said his team is still gathering information and if they find something criminal, they will make a referral to law enforcement.

WBTV asked Stein whether his office has filed a formal investigation into Flowers Flooring.

“We’re not at that point yet,” Stein said. “We’re waiting to hear back, the response to our complaints, and whether they will respond to them and solve the problems. If they do that will obviously impact what we decide to do next, and similarly, if they don’t do anything, that will also impact what we decide to do next. Typically we get a response, so if we don’t hear from this company that will be troubling.”

Stein said the deadline for Flowers Flooring to respond to his office’s questions is Wednesday, Oct 4.

He also said there is no set rule on what leads to the decision to launch an investigation, as it depends on a number of factors.

To file a complaint, click here.

